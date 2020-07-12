UrduPoint.com
Korai's Low Voltage, Power Tripping To Be Resolved Soon: Gandapur

Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday said that the problem of Korai low voltage, power tripping and overloading would be resolved very soon as the completion of installation of new transformers in 66 KV Korai Grid Station under process.

Talking to journalists, Gandapur said that he is well aware of the problem being faced by the people due to low voltage, tripping and overloading and he held detail discussion with the PESCO officials for the installation of new transformers in the 66 KV grid station.

He said that he asked WAPDA officials and the Ministry of Water and Power to resolve the power issues in Paharpur Tehsil. He said that a new grid station has been approved in Paharpur and after the approval of the grid station, the process of purchase of land has been completed and others issues would be sorted out soon as to receive funds.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur further said that till the construction of new grid station at Paharpur, 66 KV Korai Grid Station would feed Paharpur, Band Korai and adjoining areas to overcome the power problems.

