Korangi Association of Trade and Industry concerned on industrial land price increase

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Sheikh Umer Rehan expressed his concern over the hike in industrial land price and said it has severely damaged industrialization process.

He was speaking during an interactive session with Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Special Economic Zones Management, Abdul Azeem Uqaili here at KATI office, said release on Wednesday.

Sheikh Umer Rehan underlined the need for legislation to remove the hurdles in establishing industrial units.

He urged that the land for industrial zones must be allotted to industrialists rather than investors.

CEO, SEZ Management briefed the business community regarding future prospects of industrial zones in Sindh.

He informed that Dhabeji Economic Zone would be the one of biggest SEZ under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He shared that for providing gas and electricity facilities at Dhabeji SEZ PC-1 had been approved from the Federal government. Besides, 10 MGD water supply would be sanctioned soon.