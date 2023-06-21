Kotli varsity condoles Greece boat disaster

MiRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 20 (APP):The state-run University of Kotli stands in solidarity with victims of the recent boat sinking tragedy that claimed hundreds of ill-fated lives including Kotli district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir held a poignant program at the varsity campus on Tuesday demonstrating its unwavering sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved families of the victims of the devastating boat sinking in Greece Sea waters on June 14 this year The tragic incident that took place on June 14, 2023 resulted in the loss of over 100 Pakistani lives with a significant number of individuals still missing including many from Khuiratta, a tehsil near our institution.

Under the auspices of the headship of Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Kotli, the program served as a platform for the university's faculty, administration and students to join hands, pay tribute & offer prayers for the lives lost and those still unaccounted for, the varsity media wing told APP on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Nabi, Dean, Faculty of Computing & Engineering, also shared his personal story as an occupied Kashmiri refugee, highlighting the hardships endured during his migration from Kashmir in 1991, including challenges of staying connected with family due to the lack of basic communication means for months.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan, while addressing the ceremony, expressed deep sorrow & empathy for the victims and their families.

He emphasized the close connection between the affected area of Khuiratta and the university, urging the community to come together and unite in prayer for the safe return of the missing individuals.

Prof Dr. Rahmat offered heartfelt prayers for the elevation of the martyrs ranks.

The program also included a special prayer led by Hafiz Muhammad Akram providing solace & spiritual support to the families of the martyred & missing persons.