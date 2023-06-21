UrduPoint.com

Kotli Varsity Condoles Greece Boat Disaster

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Kotli varsity condoles Greece boat disaster

MiRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 20 (APP):The state-run University of Kotli stands in solidarity with victims of the recent boat sinking tragedy that claimed hundreds of ill-fated lives including Kotli district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir held a poignant program at the varsity campus on Tuesday demonstrating its unwavering sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved families of the victims of the devastating boat sinking in Greece Sea waters on June 14 this year The tragic incident that took place on June 14, 2023 resulted in the loss of over 100 Pakistani lives with a significant number of individuals still missing including many from Khuiratta, a tehsil near our institution.

Under the auspices of the headship of Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Kotli, the program served as a platform for the university's faculty, administration and students to join hands, pay tribute & offer prayers for the lives lost and those still unaccounted for, the varsity media wing told APP on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Nabi, Dean, Faculty of Computing & Engineering, also shared his personal story as an occupied Kashmiri refugee, highlighting the hardships endured during his migration from Kashmir in 1991, including challenges of staying connected with family due to the lack of basic communication means for months.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan, while addressing the ceremony, expressed deep sorrow & empathy for the victims and their families.

He emphasized the close connection between the affected area of Khuiratta and the university, urging the community to come together and unite in prayer for the safe return of the missing individuals.

Prof Dr. Rahmat offered heartfelt prayers for the elevation of the martyrs ranks.

The program also included a special prayer led by Hafiz Muhammad Akram providing solace & spiritual support to the families of the martyred & missing persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Missing Persons Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Greece Kotli Khuiratta Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Prayer Family Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

39 minutes ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

39 minutes ago
 Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to loca ..

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refu ..

39 minutes ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

39 minutes ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

46 minutes ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.