Kotwali police recovers 400 gram ice drug

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Kotwali police have arrested a man and recovered 400 gram ice drug from his possession, police sources told here Sunday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a police team of PS Kotwali intercepted a suspected person who was identified as Hassan and conducted his body search.

The police recovered 400 gram ice drug from his possession.

Kotwali police have registered case against the suspect. Further probe was underway.