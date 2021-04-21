UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Committee On Environment Meets

Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Environment has asked the forest department to ensure deployment of forest guard and watchers on every 500 acres of land at par with global standards instead of 1000 acres being practiced presently.

The meeting was held at assembly Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi and attended by MPAs Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin, Malak Badshah Saleh, Laiq Muhammad Khan, Madiha Nisar, Sajida Hanif, Sitara Afreen, Humaira Khatoon and Shagufta Malik which was attended by Special Secretary Environment, DG Environment, DG EPA, other high ups of the department and KP Assembly Secretariat.

The committee decided to visit forest areas in the province and to review the forest and wildlife activities and see on ground achievements of Environment department in this regard.

The committee expressed concern over performance of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for poor vigilance on chip board factories in Hayatabad industrial estate to make Peshawar pollution free city.

The participants of the committee were briefed on the core functions and performance of the department.

Performance of Forest and Wildlife was highly appreciated. However,EPA was asked to prove its worth and control pollution emitting factories otherwise,public health would not be compromised.

On this occasion the environment department also briefed the committee on the questions moved by the MPAs.

The chair underlined the need of mass awareness and promoting bio-diversity and eco-tourism in the province.

He said more legislation and result oriented steps would be ensured for the purpose.

