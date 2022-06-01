KP Assembly passes 3 bills

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly on Tuesday passed three bills, including "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2022", "The KP Antiquities (Amendment) Bill, 2022" and "The KP Occupational Safety and Health Bill, 2022".

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly on Tuesday passed three bills, including "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2022", "The KP Antiquities (Amendment) Bill, 2022" and "The KP Occupational Safety and Health Bill, 2022".

Two bills including KP Emergency Rescue Service (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and KP Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were laid in the House.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Fazal Shakoor while responding to a call attention notice of Samar Bilour of ANP, said the provincial government was taking measures for smooth flow of traffic in the metropolis. He assured that steps would be taken to resolve traffic issues in PK-78 Peshawar.

To a question of Babar Salim Swati of PTI, the House was informed that Rs32.134 million revenue was generated from minerals in Mansehra during fiscal year 2019-20 and Rs 67.

3 million in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the joint opposition staged a walk-out from the House in protest against an adjournment motion moved by Abdul Salam of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking a debate on the visit of a Pakistani delegation to Israel.

The opposition members denounced the adjournment motion, saying that the delegation visited Israel when the PTI government was in power rather during the tenure of the present government.

The chair sought the opinion of the House in favor or against the motion while holding a vote. The members from both sides of the divide stood in favor of the motion but the opposition also walk out from the House in protest against the allegation of the mover that the delegation visited during the present government's tenure.

Later the chair accepted the motion for a debate in the House.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned till Friday at 10 am.