KP Assembly Speaker seeks report on condition of Category-A hospitals in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Monday held a meeting to review pace of work on development projects in Abbottabad especially up-gradation of the different hospitals to category-A.

Chairing a meeting here at Provincial Assembly Secretariat he sought details of all the hospitals up-graded to category-A and their conditions and bed capacity along with available necessary equipment.

On the occasion the Speaker was informed that purchase of necessary equipment and machines were in progress while installation of dialysis machines have almost been completed at all the up-graded hospitals. Similarly, appointments on different posts including Neurosurgeon, Psychiatrists, Anesthetists and human resource have been initiated.

The Speakers directed Additional Director General Health, Haraza division Dr Faisal Khanzada to ensure provision of best facilities for gynecology department and ensure availability of gynecologist round the clock and warned that no lethargy would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the MS of the hospitals to immediately send a summary of required equipment and machines to health department for early delivery. The Speaker also reviewed progress of development projects in sports sector and development work in PK-39 Abbottabad.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health and representatives of Auqaf department, Local Government, TMA Abbottabad, Cantonment board, DG Sports, MS DHQ Hospital and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad.