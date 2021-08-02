UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly To Discuss Measures To Prevent Polio Spread In 11 Sensitives UCs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:53 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday adopted an adjournment motion to hold discussion of preventive measures on emergency basis to control polio virus spread in sensitive Union Councils (UCs) of the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday adopted an adjournment motion to hold discussion of preventive measures on emergency basis to control polio virus spread in sensitive Union Councils (UCs) of the provincial capital.

The adjournment motion moved by PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai said that in 11 UCs of the city, the presence of poliovirus was observed in sewerage water, adding that it was a matter of grave concern and emergency steps against polio virus so that it could not spoil the government efforts to make the country polio free.

The House adopted the adjournment motion for a discussion on the sensitive issue. Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in the House Akram Khan Durrani on a point of order said that despite repeated assurances by the cabinet members, the provincial government neither constituted a judicial commission on crackdown against encroachment in district Bannu nor took any action against controller Bannu board of Intermediate and Secondary education whom son appeared in examination from the same board and secured 1054 marks in exam.

Responding on the occasion, Minister for Local Government Akrbar Ayub assured the House that no discrimination would be done with the opposition members, adding that a summery had been sent to Chief Secretary KP for constitution of a commission to look into crackdown against encroachment in district Bannu.

