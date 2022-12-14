(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Planning & Development Department Mohammad Shafiq Afridi has directed the concerned authorities of the Elementary & Secondary Education Department to activate community schools across the province.

Presiding over a meeting of the panel here on Wednesday, he has also directed Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) to take steps for the resolution of the electricity-related problems in the newly merged districts to further ensure the promotion of education.

Besides, MPAs Sardar Hussain Babak, Zafar Azam and Pakhtun Yar Khan, the Additional Secretary P&D, Deputy Secretaries KP Assembly, Directors Jabba & Bara Dam, Superintending Engineer Publi Health Engineering (PHE) Department, district Khyber, Chief Engineers North & South, Deputy Director Small Dams and other concerned officials also attended meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the Project Policy 2018, Regularized Projects, Jabba & Bara Dams (Khyber), Kehala Dam (Mansehra), floods preventive schemes, drinking water schemes in district Kurram, Water Supply Scheme Khojri (Bannu) and education sector schemes in the newly merged districts in detail, The meeting expressed unanimity regarding approval and awareness about projects from the forum of District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC).

The chairman of the committee issued directives for ensuring timely recruitments in educational institutions and directed for furnishing details regarding objections of the members of the committee relating to Government Post-Graduate College, Takht Nusrati (Karak) and Government High school, Sarmast Mira Khel in the upcoming meeting of the panel.