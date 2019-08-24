UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Minister Inaugurates Construction Work On Pehur High Level Canal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

KP Chief Minister inaugurates construction work on Pehur High Level Canal

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated construction work on Pehur High level canal having a discharge capacity of 230 cusecs and Utla Small Dam Project in District Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated construction work on Pehur High level canal having a discharge capacity of 230 cusecs and Utla Small Dam Project in District Swabi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mahmood Khan stated that extension of Pehur High Level Canal would bring agricultural revolution in the province by irrigating 3500 acres of barren land besides increasing the crop yield from 5000 metric ton to 115000 metric ton. He also announced the construction of bypass road as demanded by local people.

The project would be completed by 2022 with an estimated cost of Rs 10,156 million and would benefit villages including Mainai, Pabini, Malik Abad, Mian Dheri, Kala, Shah Mansoor, Gajju Kham, Kunda, Mera, Panjpir, Jhangidher, Lahore Sharqi, Lahore Gharbi, Jalsai, Jalbai, Lahore Mera and Nandrak.

Addressing a public gathering at Gadoon, the Chief Minister also announced establishment of college, hospital and two Higher Secondary Schools for girls in the area.

Chief Minister said that dam would benefit more than 45 villages and provide clean drinking water to citizenry.

The dam would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1577 million and would be completed in two years time. The total storage capacity of the dam is 458 acre ft whereas 68 km of supply pipelines would ensure supply of water to end users. .

KP CM said that opposition parties should be ashamed of their corruption adding they would be made accountable before people for their misdeeds. He added that government is committed to address basic issues of the province and for the first time national and provincial leadership is visiting remote areas of the province.

He said that elections in newly merged tribal districts have proved that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is still the most popular party.

Commenting on Kashmir, the Chief Minister stated KP government and people of the province fully support the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue. He stated that provincial leadership and people of the province are ready to fight alongside its armed forces whenever the state demands it

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Road Dam Swabi From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister apprises UNSG over deteriorating ..

32 seconds ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drones Targeti ..

34 seconds ago

PHA gears up tree plantation campaign

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed crowns Indian PM with Order of Z ..

20 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister wraps up two-day state visit ..

20 minutes ago

Commissioner Larkana chairs a meeting regarding fo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.