KP Chief Minister inaugurates construction work on Pehur High Level Canal

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated construction work on Pehur High level canal having a discharge capacity of 230 cusecs and Utla Small Dam Project in District Swabi

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mahmood Khan stated that extension of Pehur High Level Canal would bring agricultural revolution in the province by irrigating 3500 acres of barren land besides increasing the crop yield from 5000 metric ton to 115000 metric ton. He also announced the construction of bypass road as demanded by local people.

The project would be completed by 2022 with an estimated cost of Rs 10,156 million and would benefit villages including Mainai, Pabini, Malik Abad, Mian Dheri, Kala, Shah Mansoor, Gajju Kham, Kunda, Mera, Panjpir, Jhangidher, Lahore Sharqi, Lahore Gharbi, Jalsai, Jalbai, Lahore Mera and Nandrak.

Addressing a public gathering at Gadoon, the Chief Minister also announced establishment of college, hospital and two Higher Secondary Schools for girls in the area.

Chief Minister said that dam would benefit more than 45 villages and provide clean drinking water to citizenry.

The dam would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1577 million and would be completed in two years time. The total storage capacity of the dam is 458 acre ft whereas 68 km of supply pipelines would ensure supply of water to end users. .

KP CM said that opposition parties should be ashamed of their corruption adding they would be made accountable before people for their misdeeds. He added that government is committed to address basic issues of the province and for the first time national and provincial leadership is visiting remote areas of the province.

He said that elections in newly merged tribal districts have proved that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is still the most popular party.

Commenting on Kashmir, the Chief Minister stated KP government and people of the province fully support the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue. He stated that provincial leadership and people of the province are ready to fight alongside its armed forces whenever the state demands it