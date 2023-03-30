UrduPoint.com

KP CM Condemns Terrorist Attack In Lakki Marwat

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

KP CM condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday strongly condemned cowardly terrorists' attack on a police station followed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on the vehicle of a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in Lakki Marwat.

He said that KP police had made great sacrifices for maintaining peace and order in the province and such cowardly attacks could not shake the resolve of the police force in wiping out terrorism and militancy.

He said that the government and the people of the province highly acknowledge the sacrifices of the police martyrs.

The CM expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of four police personnel including a DSP in the incident and conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and reiterated that the provincial government would not leave the families of the martyrs alone, adding that all possible support would be provided to the bereaved families.

He also issued instructions to the relevant quarters for the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured police officials of the attack.

