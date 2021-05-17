(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of eminent Pashto poet and writer, Saleem Raaz.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister has expressed heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude for his heirs.

The chief minister said that Saleem Raaz was top class Pashto poet and writer, saying his literary services will be remembered for long time.