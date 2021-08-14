UrduPoint.com

KP CM Hoists National Flag At CM House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday hoisted the national flag at Chief Minister's House to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Besides, provincial minister Anwar Zeb and Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash, the event was attended by Acting Chief Secretary, Zafar Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police, Muazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud, CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan and other government functionaries.

On this occasion, a special one minute silence was also observed while the national anthem was also played.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also planted a sapling in connection with Green Pakistan Day.

The Chief Minister congratulated the entire nation and said that August 14 was a day to reaffirm our commitment to our country and play our individual and collective role for its progress and prosperity as per the vision of our forefathers adding that undoubtedly, independence was a great blessing.

He said today, we, as a nation, owe our independence to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and it was an occasion to pay tribute to those sacrifices. He further said that August 14 also reminded us of the sacrifices of those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending the territorial and ideological frontiers of our country.

"Today we, as a nation also show full solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and reiterate our resolve to continue our moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle of independence", Mahmood Khan remarked.

He stated that the incumbent government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state.

