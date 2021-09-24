KP CM inaugurates new building of Workers Welfare Board

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the new building of Workers Welfare Board and rehabilitation of Nasir Bagh Road here in the provincial capital, said an official handout issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the new building of Workers Welfare board and rehabilitation of Nasir Bagh Road here in the provincial capital, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

The 4.5-kilometer Nasir Bagh Road at the cost of Rs.150 million within a short period of 10 months while the construction of new building of Workers Welfare Board has cost Rs.556 million.

The building has been constructed on 8 kanal land and comprised of two basements and five floors. The building has parking capacity for up to 150 motorcars.

Besides, KP Minister for Labour, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan and other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that development schemes are being completed in all districts on equal basis and a district development plan has been introduced for bringing backward districts at par with developed one.

Under the plan, he said development schemes in road infrastructure, drinking water and in other important sectors are being completed.

The chief minister said that the provincial government is taking steps for bringing improvement in the communication and traffic system of the provincial metropolis.

The projects included the construction of new general bus stands, Northern Bypass.

He said that progress is also continuing on Peshawar Revival Plan wherein special focus is being made on traffic management.

He added that the completion of ongoing projects will change the shape of Peshawar, will resolve traffic related issues and provide better facilities to the people.