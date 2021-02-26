KP CM launches spring tree plantation drive 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday formally launched Spring Tree Plantation drive 2021 by planting an olive sapling here in the lawn of Chief Minister's House, Peshawar.

Talking on this occasion, he urged upon the general public to fully participate in the tree plantation drive so that the targets set at national level for tree planting could easily be achieved.

He said that the provincial government had successfully achieved the target of one billion tree project in the last five years which was appreciated and recognized at international level.

He said that under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) at the national level, additional one billion saplings are being planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which relevant institutions, private organizations and people from all segments of the society need to play their vital role, he added.

The chief minister said that the project 10-BTTP has been designed with focus on to combat the climate change vagaries, sustainable forestry development, creating job opportunities, reduce pressure on existing natural forest and fulfillment of international obligation to this effect.

Later, briefing the Chief Minister on the steps taken for tree plantation in the province, it was informed that more than 250 million saplings would be planted in the province during the current spring tree planting campaign as part of a series of 10 billion tree projects at the national level, under which a target of planting more than 382 million trees in the province has been set for the year 2020-21.

It was informed on the occasion that more than 132 million saplings were planted in the province during the monsoon tree planting campaign last year while cumulatively; about 300 million saplings have been planted so far under the project.

Highlighting the particulars of the current tree plantation drive, it was informed that special focus was being paid to olive tree planting during the campaign adding that under the five years program of alive cultivation 4.000 million olive plants would be cultivated over an area of 30,000 acres, whereas 2.000 million grafting of olive plants would be carried out during the period.

It was further informed that 73.000 million wild olive plants were available for grafting in the province including merged areas.

