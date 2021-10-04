UrduPoint.com

KP CM Takes Notice Of Delay In Issuance Of NOCs For Private Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

KP CM takes notice of delay in issuance of NOCs for private sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday took notice of unnecessary delay in the issuance of NOCs including the construction of high rise buildings and directed the concerned authorities for visible steps to ensure the issuance of NOCs within the given timelines to extend maximum facilitation to private investors to encourage maximum investment in the province.

He was chairing a meeting of Local Government and Rural Development Department held here.

Besides Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz and Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar, Director General Peshawar Development Authority and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had promulgated laws and put in place regularity regime for attracting maximum private sector investment adding that implementation of those laws in letter and spirit was the foremost responsibility of the concerned departments and entities.

He warned that in case of any negligence, or any unnecessary hurdle for private investment, the responsible ones would be taken to task and no one would be spared.

Expressing serious concerns on the performance of tehsil municipal Administrations and other subordinate entities of the local government department regarding the issuance of NOCs for commercial buildings; the chief minister said that hurdles were being created instead of facilitation for private investors at lower level which could not be tolerated.

He termed ease of doing business and maximum facilitation to the investors as an integral part of his government vision to attract private investment and said that all the concerned departments and entities would have to ensure implementation of government's vision.

Mahmood Khan maintained that the provincial government had made effective legislations to attract private sector investment with the aim to create maximum job opportunities for the people which were only possible when the investors were encouraged with maximum facilitation.

He made it clear that the relevant departments and entities were required to ensure cent percent implementation of those laws and rules to achieve the purpose for which they were meant adding that otherwise strict action would be initiated against the responsible ones.

Mahmood Khan directed all the concerned quarters to ensure the issuance of licenses and NOCs within the stipulated time frame to the private investors who fulfilled the criteria as prescribed in the regulatory regime and to reject those cases which did not fulfill the prescribed criteria.

He directed the chief secretary to personally supervise all such matters, and directed the Local Government Department to submit a detailed report regarding the NOCs issued for private investment so far.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Job All Government

Recent Stories

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

12 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

26 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

56 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.