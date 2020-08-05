KP CM urges upon world community to take notice of HRs violation in IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday urged upon the world community especially United Nations and other human rights organizations to take stern notice of the violations of fundamental human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play their effective role to give the Kashmiris their right to self determination so that they could decide their fate as per their desire.

Addressing the participants of walk "One year of Indian military siege of Illegally Occupied Kashmir" here , the chief minister stated that for the last seven decades India had gone all out to deprive Kashmiris of their right to self determination and on August 5, 2019 India had started a new and gruesome chapter of atrocities and tyranny by abrogating article 370 of Indian Constitution which provided special status to Kashmir.

A rally led by the Mahmood Khan was held from Governor House gate to Civil Officer Mess Peshawar. Provincial Cabinet members, MPAs, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General of Police, other high ups and people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

On the occasion, Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and reiterated the commitment to continue moral, political, and diplomatic support for Kasmiris' adding that people of Kashmir were not alone in this tough time, each and every Pakistani stood by them and would continue to support their struggle at every forum.

The chief minister said that Kashimris had been facing military siege for the last one year which was evidence enough for the aggression and brutality of Indian government.

He made an appeal to the United Nations, human rights organizations and other stake holders to take notice of Indian government's human rights violations in Kashmir and play their active role to end over 365 days long lockdown imposed in IIOJK.

The chief minister said that United Nations resolutions should be implemented and Kashimris should be given right to self determination so that they could decide their future as per their aspirations.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had played unprecedented role to raise the voice of Kasmiris at every forum including General Assembly of United Nations which had exposed the gruesome face of fascist India before the entire world.