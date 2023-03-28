KP CS presides meeting on good governance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday presided over a meeting of administrative secretaries of all departments here and reviewed good governance measures for public welfare.

The CS directed all the secretaries to continue monitoring the flour distribution process in their respective districts and ensure transparency and dignified flour distribution among deserving people.

He also directed strict action against hoarding, profiteering, and price hike during the holy month of Ramadan and directed the food department to closely monitor the prices of food items including vegetables, and fruits.

The Chief Secretary directed the administrative secretaries to monitor the polio campaign at the district level to achieve the required result and make the country polio-free.

He further directed the implementation of the dengue control plan in the province in letter and spirit besides making the spring plantation drive more rigorous.