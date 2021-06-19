KP finance minister inaugurated solar system in Kohat Textile Mill

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Health and Finance minister Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Taimur Khan Jhagra has inaugurated solar system in Kohat Textile Mill here on Saturday.

While addressing a gathering on this occasion he said that KP government has created environment of healthy competition between private and public sectors in the province.

MPA Zia Ullah Bangash in his address on this occasion has thanked provincial government for allocation of funds in budget for development of Kohat district.

With installation of solar energy plant in Kohat textile Mill under clean and green project, the provision of electric supply for smooth functioning of its system has been ensured.