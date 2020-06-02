KP Food Authority discards substandard food items

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Tuesday discarded substandard snacks and edibles in Mardan Industrial Estate Waste Disposal area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Tuesday discarded substandard snacks and edibles in Mardan Industrial Estate Waste Disposal area.

The food items were confiscated by food authority during raids conducted in various areas of Mardan.

The discarded items included Juice, Jaggery, spices and injurious color being used in different types of snacks.

Meanwhile, a team of KP Food Authority led by Safety Officers, Shahid Ali and Sher Hassan visited markets on Ring Road and Gumbat. Four grocery stores were sealed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and fine was imposed on their owners.

Food Authority has urged public to register their complaints on facebook, twitter and mobile app if they witnessed violation of issued directives in their areas.