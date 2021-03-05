KP Food Authority to establish state of art food analysis lab in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan Friday said the authority was going to establish a state of the art Food Analysis Laboratory in Peshawar.

He said PC-1 of the proposed lab has been prepared while two mobile labs would be established at divisional level in the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Industrialists in Hattar Industrial Association Office Haripur.

Shah Rukh Ali Khan said the establishment of the labs would help the authority to analyze food items on a timely manner, which would further improve their efficiency and ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people.

The director general added, the food safety authority was not established for policing purposes, the mission of the authority was to improve the quality of food items with the cooperation of the general public and the business community.

He said the Food Authority was focusing on digitalization, so that to bring further transparency in the operations of the authority.

He said the cooperation of business community was of paramount importance in the elimination of adulteration in food sector in the province.