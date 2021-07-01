UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Enhanced Sense Of Security Among Working Women-Fazle Shakoor

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:45 PM

KP government enhanced sense of security among working women-Fazle Shakoor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan has said, the present provincial government has increased sense of security among working women by appointing a female ombudsperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan has said, the present provincial government has increased sense of security among working women by appointing a female ombudsperson.

Women present their issues to the female ombudsperson in a confident manner through which social issues confronted by them are rapidly being resolved, he added.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Provincial Ombudsperson, Rakhshanda Naz in Peshawar.

Law minister said that the provincial government was taking steps to ensure and enforce the Protection of Women Against Harassment at Workplace Act 2019, adding that the powers of the committees to detect, monitor and investigate sexual harassment complaints should be enhanced.

Efforts are being made to decrease the number of cases of sexual harassment and to create public awareness about the existing judicial system.

He said that it is time to create awareness among the people, especially women, about the laws. There is an important need, so that they can use the existing rules for themselves when needed.

He said that in this way justice would be achieved.

The provincial law minister said that women constitute half of the population and are playing an important role in every sphere of life.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure their safety so we are focusing on legislation in this regard.

On this occasion, Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz briefed the Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan regarding the institute of ombudsperson and apprised him of the problems faced.

On which Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan assured to solve their problems and appreciated the work of the ombudsperson.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Women 2019 Government

Recent Stories

37 contractual employees of MDA regularized

48 seconds ago

Heatstroke centre set up for older people

50 seconds ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results

53 seconds ago

CDA to plant over 300,000 saplings during monsoon

55 seconds ago

Search Paused at Florida Collapse Site Due to Stru ..

7 minutes ago

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.