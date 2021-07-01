KP government enhanced sense of security among working women-Fazle Shakoor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan has said, the present provincial government has increased sense of security among working women by appointing a female ombudsperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan has said, the present provincial government has increased sense of security among working women by appointing a female ombudsperson.

Women present their issues to the female ombudsperson in a confident manner through which social issues confronted by them are rapidly being resolved, he added.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Provincial Ombudsperson, Rakhshanda Naz in Peshawar.

Law minister said that the provincial government was taking steps to ensure and enforce the Protection of Women Against Harassment at Workplace Act 2019, adding that the powers of the committees to detect, monitor and investigate sexual harassment complaints should be enhanced.

Efforts are being made to decrease the number of cases of sexual harassment and to create public awareness about the existing judicial system.

He said that it is time to create awareness among the people, especially women, about the laws. There is an important need, so that they can use the existing rules for themselves when needed.

He said that in this way justice would be achieved.

The provincial law minister said that women constitute half of the population and are playing an important role in every sphere of life.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure their safety so we are focusing on legislation in this regard.

On this occasion, Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz briefed the Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan regarding the institute of ombudsperson and apprised him of the problems faced.

On which Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan assured to solve their problems and appreciated the work of the ombudsperson.