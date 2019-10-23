UrduPoint.com
KP Government To Introduce Performance Base Salary For Government Employees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:14 PM

KP government to introduce performance base salary for government employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took the decision to convert relevant allowances part of government employees pay to a performance base, to help transform governance

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took the decision to convert relevant allowances part of government employees pay to a performance base, to help transform governance.This was said by provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra in a statement issued on Wednesday.He said that in the last budget, the cabinet reduced its salaries to show the commitment to change, before asking others to sacrifice.

Similarly, the move to performance based pay will also be top down and in stages; starting with the senior most officials in government and PTI government is hoping to implement it from 1st January.

Jhagra said out of an annual salary bill of more than Rs 200 billion, Rs 100 billion goes to various allowances and salary top ups.

In the last government an executive allowance for senior KP civilServants was introduced at 150% of basic pay, something Punjab followed and now under consideration by the Federal government, he added."Whenever we work in government, our salaries are funded by tax payer's money.

We need to pay people as well as we can, however, we also have a duty to ensure that the pays we give can be linked to the delivery ofServices to facilitate the people of this province and country", he concluded.

