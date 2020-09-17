KP Governor asks PESCO chief to control unscheduled loadshedding

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to control unscheduled loadshedding in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to control unscheduled loadshedding in the province.

He said that PESCO consumers were facing the issues of electricity fluctuation, over billings and unscheduled loadshedding for which PESCO should have to provide relief to masses.

The PESCO chief informed the Governor about measures being taken to overcome power theft and to provide relief to masses.