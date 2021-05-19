UrduPoint.com
KP Governor, CM Visits Wali Bagh To Condole Death Of Begum Nasim Wali Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:17 PM

KP Governor, CM visits Wali Bagh to condole death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday paid a joint visit to Wali Bagh Charsadda to condole the death of senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Begum Nasim Wali Khan who died a couple of days earlier.

On arrival at Wali Bagh, both Governor and Chief Minister offered fateha for rest of the departed soul and prayed for grant of patience to bereaved family members.

They met with Aimal Wali Khan, President of ANP KP and other party leaders who were present there and offered their condolences.

During the visit, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak was also present at Wali Bagh for expressing condolence over the demise of senior ANP leader.

