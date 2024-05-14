KP Governor Faisal Kundi Visits Shrine Of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the shrine of known saint of the sub-continent Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, here on Tuesday.
Caretaker of the shrine Makhdoom Abu Ul Hassan Gillan, ex MPA Syed Ahmed Mujtuba Gilani and General Secretary PPP South Punjab Dr Javed Siddique welcomed the Governor.
The caretaker Makhdoom Syed Abu Ul Hassan honoured the guest by tying a turban. Governor Faisal Kundi also laid a wreath and prayed for the country's progress and prosperity.
He also paid rich tribute to the saint and urged people to follow teachings of the great saint of the sub-continent.
Recent Stories
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani promise to take necessary measures to ensure development of ‘Waseb’8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks plan to activate filtration plants8 minutes ago
-
Ombdusman office addresses citizens' complaints at doorstep8 minutes ago
-
DC orders speeding up anti-dengue surveillance9 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue department meeting9 minutes ago
-
IT Park to promote digitalization, improve governance, service delivery: Chairman19 minutes ago
-
PM directs routing proportion of country's imports through Gwadar Port19 minutes ago
-
Arms smuggler held in successful operation29 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Japan’s envoy; discuss parliamentary cooperation39 minutes ago
-
Govt to open three day Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi48 minutes ago
-
Ziaul Lanjar directs SSP Sukkur to recover kidnapped child forthwith49 minutes ago
-
Students and faculty explore SAU on observational tour49 minutes ago