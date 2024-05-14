KP Governor Faisal Kundi visits shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the shrine of known saint of the sub-continent Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, here on Tuesday.

Caretaker of the shrine Makhdoom Abu Ul Hassan Gillan, ex MPA Syed Ahmed Mujtuba Gilani and General Secretary PPP South Punjab Dr Javed Siddique welcomed the Governor.

The caretaker Makhdoom Syed Abu Ul Hassan honoured the guest by tying a turban. Governor Faisal Kundi also laid a wreath and prayed for the country's progress and prosperity.

He also paid rich tribute to the saint and urged people to follow teachings of the great saint of the sub-continent.