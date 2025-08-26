Two New Polio Cases Reported
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed two new Poliovirus cases.
According to official sources, these cases were reported from South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one from District Tank and the other from District North Waziristan.
The recent polio cases included a 16-month-old girl from Union Council Mullazai, District Tank, and a 24-month-old girl from Union Council Miran Shah-3, District North Waziristan.
With these detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 23 – including 15 cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.
They said polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis.
They added the only effective protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, alongside timely completion of all routine immunizations.
They said despite significant progress, the continued detection of polio cases, particularly in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remains a serious concern.
Sources said that children in hard-to-access areas and those with low vaccine acceptance continue to be at risk.
However, the National and Provincial Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) are taking all possible measures to ensure the implementation of high-quality vaccination campaigns.
To interrupt poliovirus transmission, the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication has developed a robust vaccination campaign schedule for the upcoming low transmission season.
The first campaign of the season will be conducted from September 1–7, 2025, while in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign will commence on September 15.
More than 28 million under five-year children will receive polio drops in door-to-door vaccination campaign.
The aim is to ensure that every child in these districts is vaccinated against polio as part of ongoing efforts to rapidly strengthen immunity and address existing protection gaps.
Parents and caregivers are strongly urged to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine during this and every campaign.
Polio eradication is a shared responsibility. While frontline health workers continue to deliver critical vaccines to children, parents and caregivers can play an important role by ensuring their children receive all recommended doses of the polio vaccine and complete their routine immunizations.
Communities can protect their children by actively supporting vaccination efforts, countering misinformation, and encouraging others to vaccinate.
