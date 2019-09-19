UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Removes VC Bannu Varsity Over Controversial Video

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 06:19 PM

KP Governor removes VC Bannu varsity over controversial video

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Thursday took notice of a controversial vulgar social media video about Vice Chancellor Bannu university Abid Ali Shah and removed him from the important position and order inquiry against him.

A press release issued here said that the Governor has given temporary charge of VC to Pro-VC Bannu university Sultan Mehmood till further order.

The Governor has constituted a three-member committee to probe the controversial video of VC Bannu university and submit its report within 10-day for further action.

