KP govt approves Center of Excellence for homeless Children in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhunkhwa government has approved establishment of Center of Excellence in Bannu to support homeless children and orphans.

Under the project, skilled education, psychosocial support and career counseling will be provided to homeless kids and orphans.

The government has released initial of amounts of 30 million for feasibility study and survey work of the Center of Excellence.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said development of an integrated and comprehensive social protection system for assistance of deprived segment of society is the top priority of the government.

In a statement, he said the government is working for the welfare of homeless children, adding it is the responsibility of the state to look after vulnerable segments in the society.

The Social Welfare Department Khyber Pakhunkhwa as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken a number of initiatives to ensure protection of the children from all types of violence and exploitation and reviewing laws to protect child rights .

The government has setup Child Protection Courts and Child Protection Units under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act have been set across the province.

The government was also working to legislate Child Protection and Welfare (Amendment) Act 2020 to remove loopholes in the existing laws to protect children from incidence of violence.