UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Declines Taking Over Of PESCO; Suggests Provincialization Of DISCOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KP govt declines taking over of PESCO; suggests provincialization of DISCOs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declined the Federal government's proposal to take over the financial and administrative responsibilities of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) and urged the federation to take steps for provincialization of DISCOs.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif by the Chief Minister KP and available with APP, it was pointed out that PESCO was currently facing a huge shortfall of approximately Rs 200 billion per annum along with Rs 30 billion per annum in receivables.

At present, PESCO was enjoying a uniform national tariff due to the tariff differential subsidy which could be at risk if the existing structure of the power sector was altered, it said, adding that the KP province was under severe stress due to current law and order situation and militancy coupled with low economic and social indicators and could not take over PESCO.

The CM said that the proposal could be considered if power generation was handed over to KP along with the income from electricity generation which would entail handing over of all federally owned hydropower stations to the province.

The CM referring to a report of the "Out of box solution committee" headed by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, said that its report should be placed before the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in the next meeting for consideration.

He further proposed that a ministerial-level committee should be set up to deliberate upon the "Provincialization of DISCOs" for accommodating the viewpoints of the provinces.

The letter mentioned that due to the poor financial and administrative conditions of the DISCOs, the federal government had proposed to shift the financial and administrative responsibilities of the power distribution companies to the provinces.

\395

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Poor Law And Order Company All From Government Billion PESCO

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host I ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host IMGA Masters Games in 2026

28 minutes ago
 How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

41 minutes ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

41 minutes ago
 AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted d ..

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatm ..

41 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of ..

China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of reverse repos

41 minutes ago
 Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exc ..

Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.