KP Govt develops roads, infrastructure in Swat for promotion of tourism: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Monday said the provincial government was developing roads, infrastructure in far flung tourists' destination Swat and adjacent areas for promotion of tourism.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Maniar to Dara Kashal road in district Swat, the provincial government was practically working on development of far flung areas instead of inaugurating fake plaques on fake projects.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan the government was taking measures for welfare and uplift of people of far flung and backward areas.

Earlier, he inaugurated a Rs 7 million road project in village council Maniar in district Swat and said that another promise was fulfilled by the PTI government.