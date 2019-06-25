PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :To provide quality education facilities to students of minorities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs 5 million for construction of a model school for children of Sikh Community in the heart of Peshawar City.

The school would be built at Mohallah Jogan Shah in Peshawar City where children of Sikh Community would be provided free education facilities with a quality infrastructure, according to budget documents.

The new school would be first of its kind to be built by KP government and run by the Sikh community elders.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has already approved the proposed scheme that would be constructed by Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

Following completion of construction work, the school would be handed over to the local community.

The Sikh community has lauded the government efforts for education of their children and hoped that the school would soon be constructed.

They termed it a landmark decision of PTI Government that would help provide quality education to students of Sikh Community at their doorsteps besides saving their time and money while going to schools located in other areas.