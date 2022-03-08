UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Holding Consultative Process Of Effective Implementation Of AIP Programme In Integrated Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 01:27 PM

KP govt holding consultative process of effective implementation of AIP programme in integrated districts

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, M Mahmood Khan, Department of Planning and Development, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated a consultation process for the formation of Phase II of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) in all integrated districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, M Mahmood Khan, Department of Planning and Development, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated a consultation process for the formation of Phase II of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) in all integrated districts.

Till now consultations has been held on a sub-divisional level with the local population in Wana, Ladha, Sir Waikai in South Waziristan District, Miranshah, Mir Ali, Razmak in North Waziristan District, Khar and Nawagai in Bajaur District, Central, Upper and Lower Kurram in Kurram District, Upper and Lower Orakzai in Orakzai District, Upper and Lower Mohmand in Mohmand District, and former FRs (Betni, Jandola, Dara Zinda, Wazir), as well as Dara Adamkhel, Hassan Khel and Landi in Khyber District.

Local leaders, students and civil society are participating in these meetings.

The Planning and Development department says that the purpose of these consultative meetings is to ensure that public priorities and aspirations are taken into account in formulating plans for the second phase of AIP for the next three years after the ongoing AIP Phase I for the implementation of tribal development so that development measures are in line with local needs and ground realities.

Through this process, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government intends to ensure public participation in the planning and development of integrated districts according to the views and aspirations of the people of integrated districts.

