KP Govt Notifies Office Timings For Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday notified the schedule of office timings to be observed during the holy month of Ramazan.

It said that the working hours for five days a week would be from 8:00 a.

m. to 14:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday while on Friday it would be 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Similarly, the working hours for six-day a week would be 8:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and on Friday it would be 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

