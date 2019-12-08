KP govt releases Rs 3.3888 bln for reconstruction, rehabilitation of 345 schools in erstwhile Fata

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has released Rs 3.3888 billion for reconstruction and rehabilitation of 345 schools in erstwhile Fata to provide quality education infrastructure to tribal students at their doorsteps.

To promote education and increase literacy ratio in all seven merged tribal districts, the government expedited reconstruction and rehabilitation work on 345 schools in erstwhile Fata by releasing Rs 3.3888 billion for speedy rebuilding, renovation and maintenance aimed to strengthen educational network, officials in KP Government told APP on Sunday.

Out of this amount, Rs 390 million were released for reconstruction and rehabilitation of 20 schools in Khyber district, Rs 403.9 million for 23 schools in Mohmand district, Rs 173.5 million for 23 schools in Bajaur and Rs 862.7 million for 49 schools in Orakzai district.

The Government has provided Rs 593.6 million for reconstruction and rehabilitation of 58 schools in Kurram district, Rs 585.1 million for 104 schools in North Waziristan, Rs 366.5 million for 67 schools in South Waziristan and Rs 7.8 million for one school in former Frontier Region Kohat.

Momadgate Cadet College (MCC) in Mohmand district has been almost completed where classes would formally commence from upcoming academic session April 2020.

In each class, 20 seats would be reserved for students of Mohmand, Bajaur and Khyber districts. Similarly, 10 seats would be reserved for children of martyrs and 20 seats for students of remaining areas of Pakistan.

Planning for commencement of classes in 8th and 11th classes at MCC has been completed and classes would formally begin from April 2020 where 80 students in each class would be admitted.

In 2020-21academic session, 80 cadets would be selected for 9th class and 80 students would be enrolled in 10th class from 2022-23 session that would enhance students' total strength to 400 in MCC.

After the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has accelerated efforts for promotion of quality education in tribal districts by focusing on timely completion of ongoing development projects, provision of free books and scholarship to poor talented students.

PTI Government has started work on Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) under which nine gigantic education projects worth Rs 10,692 million were proposed for current fiscal year.

Under AIP, provision of scholarships to tribal students, basic infrastructure's uplift, engagement of private sector for increasing students' enrollment, solarization of schools, institutional strengthening and establishment of new educational institutions would be achieved during 2019-20.

Around Rs 200 million have been proposed for School Governance Reforms (SGR) project, improving education and increasing students' enrollment.

Efforts would be made to bring around 4,50,000 street children in erstwhile FATA under schools net. The Education Department would launch province-wise children enrollment drive from March next year with special targets to EDOs and headmasters of schools to enroll maximum street and below 5 years of age children in erstwhile Fata.

Students of 20,000 selected schools would be provided Rs 1200 per month scholarship under Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) worth Rs 120 million.

Under New School Programme (NEP) worth Rs 96 million, talented students in 200 selected schools would get Rs 1000 per month scholarship.

Foundation Assisted Schools (FAS) project with Rs 200 million would facilitate students of 200 Government and private schools to get Rs1000 per month merit scholarship to continue their studies without financial constraints.

IT labs would be established in 200 schools costing Rs 180 million besides Rs 200 million for establishment of science labs in 200 schools and Rs 300 million for early Childhood Education Programme (CEP) in 1000 schools.

Four new degree colleges including two for girls in Orakzai and one each for girls and boys at Wana South Waziristan at a cost of Rs 250 million would be constructed.

The Government would construct a public University in North Wazirisan on which practical work would soon commence after completion of its feasibility study with an estimated cost of Rs 125 million.

Similarly, Education City on 1000 kanal land at Pir Kalay Topi in North Waziristan costing Rs 1.5 billion would be set up.

Reputed private universities would be invited to set up their education campuses besides establishment of a medical college, teaching hospital, agriculture university and sports complex in the Education City.

Model schools in all tribal districts including FC Public School Khar Bajaur, Education Complex Painda, middle school Kankot South Wazirsistan, FC Public School Darosh and Boni in Chitral and middle school at Ghazi Baig were completed.

The quota for tribal students has been made double and around 444 students against earlier 222 students, would be able to get admission in top public sector universities of Pakistan.

These projects would help bolster education services besides alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for tribal people.