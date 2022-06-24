UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Setup Medical Camp At Khost Airport For Earthquake Victims Of Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP Govt setup medical camp at Khost airport for earthquake victims of Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has setup a specialized medical camp at Khost airport to provide urgent assistance to injured victims of earthquake of Afghanistan.

Established under an aegis of Rescue 1122 Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, the camp's officials has started providing medical assistance to injured victims of the 6.1 magnitude powerful earthquake, which had wreaked havoc in Afghanistan.

KP Rescue 1122 officials told APP that 40 patients were provided relief in the medical camp equipped with ambulances, doctors, surgeons, orthopedics specialists, surgical equipment and others medicines at Khost district.

The official said the critically injured afghans' patients would be shifted to Pakistan for treatment on humanitarians ground.

He said Rescue 1122 teams were also deployed at Torkham, Angoor Adda and Ghulam Khan's border areas of Pakistan for provision of quick humanitarian medical assistance and shifting of injured Afghans to nearby hospitals in Khyber, South Waziristan and other tribal districts.

Special beds were setup at Sholam and Toi Gola hospitals in South Waziristan where senior orthopedic surgeons, specialist doctors, nurses, technicians and others medical staff were deployed for speedy treatment to Afghans' earthquake victims.

