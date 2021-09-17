KP govt spending hefty funds on welfare of special persons: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science & Technology and food, Mohammad Atif Khan Thursday said that the provincial government was spending hefty amount on the welfare of special persons and providing them wheel chairs, tri-cycle and other financial assistance.

He was addressing a special open court organized by special persons in Mardan. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, Zahid Shah and Shahid Anwar also addressed on the occasion.

The purpose of the open court was the provision of wheel-chairs, tri-cycle and construction of ramps to make public offices accessible for special persons.

During the ceremony, special persons highlighted their problems before the provincial minister.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that the provincial government was especially focusing on the problems of special persons and in this connection taking all-out steps through Social Welfare Department.

He said that Special persons' schools were operational in nearly all districts that imparting free education, skills and conveyance to them.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan for allocating one-day of the week for special persons to resolve their problems on priority basis.

On the occasion, he directed the Incharge of Ehsas Programme to include 11,000 special persons of Mardan in the programme to ensure provision of financial assistance to them.

Atif Khan also constituted a Deputy Commissioner headed special committee to take steps for the resolution of the problems of special persons. He also announced a fund of Rs.10 million for the provision of wheel chairs and tri-cycle to special persons.