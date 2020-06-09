KP Govt suspends 25 officers of Forest Department

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The competent authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday suspended two Forest Officers, five Range Officer and 18 Foresters of forest department over illegal cutting of forests, said a notification issued here.

It said that Commissioner Malakand Riaz Khan Mahsud during his visit to Kalam observed illegal cutting of forests and reported the matter to Chief Secretary KP and Chief Minister.

The CS appointed three members commission to probe the matter in 7 days time and submit report.

The inquiry committee including Commissioner Malakand Division, Secretary Forest Department, Shahidullah and Secretary IPC Muhammad Ali Shah visited Kalam and held a detailed inquiry.

The Chief Minister and Chief Secretary immediately took action on the basis of the inquiry report and ordered suspension of 25 officers of Forest Department.

The suspended officers and officials included Shah Hussain, Ex-Divisional Forest Officer, Kalam Forest Division, presently attached with office of CCF-I, Peshawar, Hasnain, Ex-Divisional Forest Officer, Kalam Forest Division, presently working as DFO (Silva), FP&M Circle, Peshawar), Junaid Alam Khattak, Range Forest Officer/Incharge SDFO Kalam Forest Sub Division, Sardar Saleh, Range Forest officer, Kalkot Range, Shah Aslam, Deputy Ranger/Incharge Bahrain North Forest Sub (1) Division, Gul Zada, Deputy Ranger/Incharge SDFO Kalam Forest Sub Division, Muhammad Zada, Forester/Incharge Kalkot Range, Irshad Ullah, Forester/Incharge Kalkot Range, Sherin Muhammad, Forester, Shakir Ullah, Forest Guard, Ghaheel Beat, Shoukat, Forest Guard, Maidani Beat, Ghulam Said, Forest Guard, Maidani Beat, Asad Ullah, Forest Guard, Saeed-ur-Rehman, Forester, Balakot Block, Bilal, Forester, Kalam Block, Munawar islam, Forester Kalam Block, Nawaz Khan, Forester, Kalam Block, Sher Bahadar, Forester, Hamayun, Forest Guard, Ghaheel Beat, Muhammad Hakim, Forest Guard, Ihsan-ud-Din, Forest Guard, Yahya Bakhtiar, Forest Guard, Inayat-ur-Rehman, Forest Guard and Aziz-ur-Rehman, Forest Guard.