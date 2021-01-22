UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Assist Up-gradation, Renovation, Digitalization Of Railway Deptt: Ziaullah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP Govt to assist up-gradation, renovation, digitalization of Railway deptt: Ziaullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Friday said the provincial government would fully cooperate with Railway department to further improve the railway system and make Pakistan Railways an excellent transportation system of Pakistan.

On the special instructions of Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati, the CM's aide visited Peshawar Railway Station and chaired a joint meeting of Railway Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Information Technology Department and consultants to discuss the upgradation, renovation and automation project.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor said that steps were being taken to make Peshawar railway station a state-of-the-art station, adding that the provincial government wanted to launch Peshawar BRT's Intelligent Transportation System in the Railway department to further improve the railway system.

The Railways Divisional Superintendent briefed Ziaullah Bangash about Peshawar Railway station's current situation.

Ziaullah Bangash was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board Managing Director Ali Mahmud, Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Project Director, the National Incubation Center Peshawar Project Director, Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq and other officers.

Referring to his recent meeting with the Federal Minister for Railways, he said during the meeting they expressed resolve to fully cooperate and work together to improve the railway's system in KP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Government

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

8 minutes ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says Broadsheet scandal will become ..

28 minutes ago

Belarus man hospitalised after setting himself on ..

3 minutes ago

Construction work being completed on various schem ..

3 minutes ago

71 Kanal land to be purchased for a new graveyard ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.