KP Govt to assist up-gradation, renovation, digitalization of Railway deptt: Ziaullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Friday said the provincial government would fully cooperate with Railway department to further improve the railway system and make Pakistan Railways an excellent transportation system of Pakistan.

On the special instructions of Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati, the CM's aide visited Peshawar Railway Station and chaired a joint meeting of Railway Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Information Technology Department and consultants to discuss the upgradation, renovation and automation project.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor said that steps were being taken to make Peshawar railway station a state-of-the-art station, adding that the provincial government wanted to launch Peshawar BRT's Intelligent Transportation System in the Railway department to further improve the railway system.

The Railways Divisional Superintendent briefed Ziaullah Bangash about Peshawar Railway station's current situation.

Ziaullah Bangash was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board Managing Director Ali Mahmud, Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Project Director, the National Incubation Center Peshawar Project Director, Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq and other officers.

Referring to his recent meeting with the Federal Minister for Railways, he said during the meeting they expressed resolve to fully cooperate and work together to improve the railway's system in KP.