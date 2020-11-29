UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Present Report On PDM's Public Meeting Impact

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:10 PM

KP Govt to present report on PDM's public meeting impact

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash Sunday said the provincial government would soon present a research oriented statistics regarding the negative impact of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Peshawar soon.

In a statement issued here regarding deteriorating Corona situation, he said that those statistics and research would bring the PDM's politics of the hallow slogans to an end.

The special assistant further said that after infected the people with Corona in Peshawar, the leadership of the opposition alliance returned to their native areas and the people were left to suffer.

After becoming Corona positive, they had quarantined themselves and left the people in trouble, he added.

Kamran Bangash said that they were praying for the early recovery of Bilawal Bhutto, Samar Bilour and other participants of the public meeting and requesting other leaders of PDM to conduct their Corona tests before attending any other public meeting and avoid putting people at risk.

About the registration of FIR by Pahari Police Station against the leaders of PDM, he said that holding public meeting without getting prior No Objection Certificate (NoC) from district administration was tantamount to the violation of Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Act 2020.

He said that FIR had also been registered under the same Act and all were equal before the law.

He further said that the protection of the lives and properties of the people was the responsibility of the government and legal proceedings against those damaging the lives and properties of the people had begun.

The special assistant said that opposition had failed in the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in their public meeting and it was confirmed soon after the confirmation of Coronavirus in two members of the PDM.

He said that a video of the public meeting also confirmed arm display. Therefore, the Names of the responsible and local presidents of the components of PDM had been included to identify those responsible for the incidents, he added.

He said that government dealt with iron hand with those playing with the health of the people.

