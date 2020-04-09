KP Govt to provide 500 masks, santizers to PPC: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Thursday said the provincial government is cognizant of the problems being faced by journalist's community due to corona lockdown and taking pragmatic measures to address these issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Thursday said the provincial government is cognizant of the problems being faced by journalist's community due to corona lockdown and taking pragmatic measures to address these issues.

Talking to a delegation of Peshawar Press Club comprising General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and Finance Secretary Aziz Buneri here, he said the provincial government and information department are taking measures to facilitate the journalists.

On the occasion Ajmal Wazir said the department of Relief and Settlement through Director General Civil Defence Fahad Ikram Qazi would immediate provide 500 masks, hand sanitizers and protective kits to PPC for facilitation of journalists.