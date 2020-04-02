KP Govt to provide coronavirus diagnostic facility in every division: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday said the government was fighting out coronavirus with pragmatic measures and soon corona testing facility would be provided in every division of the province

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday said the government was fighting out coronavirus with pragmatic measures and soon corona testing facility would be provided in every division of the province.

Talking to media during his visit to Parachinar in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the CM said that provincial government had announced Rs 11 billion relief package for poor and destitute people of the province.

He said that measures are being taken to provide to overcome coronavirus outspread and hoped that soon the infectious disease would be curtailed.

The CM said the provincial government was taking measures to bring the tribal districts at par with developed area, adding that work on upgradation of DHQ Parachinar and setting up of medical college was underway.

He assured to talk to the Federal government regarding provision of 3g and 4g internet services to the tribal district.

On the occasion MNA Sajid Toori, Senator Sajjad Tori, MPA Iqbal Syed, Riad Shaheen and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and Deputy Commissioner district Kurram Shah Fahad were also present on the occasion.