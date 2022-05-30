UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Regularize 50,000 Teachers Soon: PA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 09:38 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that the services of around 50,000 teachers, who were appointed on contract basis through National Testing Service (NTS), would be regularised soon

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali, while responding to a call attention notice of Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, said that a summary in that regard had been prepared by the Law Department, which would be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval soon.

JI parliamentary leader Inayatullah Khan said that from 2018 onwards, teachers of various cadres were appointed on contract basis through NTS but their services had not been regularised yet.

He said that a unanimous resolution had already been passed by the House regarding the permanent appointment of teachers and an adjournment motion on the issue was also discussed in April last year, but the process of teachers regularisation was not initiated by the provincial government.

Khan asked the government to take immediate notice of the issue.

Meanwhile, the House was informed that during the fiscal year 2021-22, the KP government had allocated Rs 122 million for payment of monthly stipend to the medal winners of under 16 and under 21 games.

Responding to a question of Samar Bilour of ANP, the Home Department said that the public safety commissions were fully functional in 12 districts of the province, however those in the remaining districts were non-functional due to litigations and revocation of KP Ehtesab Commission Act.

The House referred the queries of Shagufta Malik of ANP and Mir Kalam Wazir, a privilege motion of Salahuddin of ANP and another of Nighat Orakzai of PPP and a call attention notice of Malik Badshah Saleh of PMLN to committees concerned for further necessary deliberations.

Later, the House proceedings were adjourned due to lack of quorum, as pointed out by Fazle Hakim of PTI. The House would meet on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

