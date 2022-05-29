UrduPoint.com

KP Health Department Issues Public Advisory For Protection From Leishmaniasis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KP Health Department issues public advisory for protection from Leishmaniasis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued advisory for general public regarding protection from Leishmaniasis, a skin disease caused through bite of sandfly that starts from a lesion and turns into a large skin ulcer.

A colored advertisement has been issued in prominent national dailies of the country containing advises and remedial measure from the skin disease which is not only painful but is also considered as stigma because of the scar and disfigurement it causes on face or other infected parts of body.

The advisory issued to apprise people about protective measures that should be adopted specially in rural settlements where this sand fly is found, says Salauddin Marwat, Entomologist Integrated Vector Control and Management Programme KP.

Talking to APP, Salauddin informed that awareness about Leishmaiasis was very less among masses and its infection was increasing with passage of time.

In 2018, there was an outbreak of Leishmaniasis in KP, infecting around 28000 people in merged and adjacent Southern districts.

Medecines Sans Frontier (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organization, sets up a treatment center in Peshawar after the outbreak and is providing free of cost treatment to thousands of patients in the province.

In the advisory people are also informed that Leishmaniasis can not transmit from one human to another unless bitten by the sandfly.

Similarly, masses are urged to cover body parts as protection from sting of mosquito and sand fly, avoid sleeping in open space during night, use mosquito net or repellent, spray insect killer in rooms, ensure cleanliness at home as sand fly is attracted by animal dung and waste, cover cracks in walls and holes make by mouse.

People are also asked to started treatment at the earliest soon after appearance of the lesion. Don't do traditional treatment but visit selected treatment centers set up by Health Department for proper and timely treatment of the infection.

Salauddin Marwat said majority of infected people delay treatment which cause seriousness of the disease, pain and disfigurement.

He said sandfly bite increases in summer season especially after monsoon and appearance of infection starts after passage of around one or one and a half month.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit 2018 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

7 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

16 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

16 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

16 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.