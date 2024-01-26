Open Menu

KP Health Deptt Sacked 12 Doctors For Absenteeism

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

KP Health Deptt sacked 12 doctors for absenteeism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department dismissed 12 doctors for absenteeism on Friday and issued a separate notification in that regard.

According to the separate notification, "Six female doctors are also among those dismissed.

"

Director General Health has declared non-joining duty even on the notices of absent doctors.

Those doctors were dismissed from the services included Dr Faiza Gohar, Dr Farah Gul, Dr Jahangir, Dr Javidullah, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Muhammad Saeed Ilyas, Dr Mehreen Akhtar, Dr Kafayat Ali, Dr Roheela Gul, Dr Sohail Ahmed, Dr Taimur Zeib, Dr Uzmi Ehsan.

