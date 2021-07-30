KP IGP suspends police official for beating fruit seller

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari Friday took serious notice of a video getting viral on social media about beating of a fruit seller by a police official in Faqirabad area of Peshawar.

He issued suspension order of the police official identified as Younas Khan, said a statement issued here.

In the video, the police official was also forcing the poor vendor to embark in the police mobile van for taking him to the police station.

A number of netizens condemned the tragic incident and sought justice for the poor man.

The IGP also issued directives to the chief capital city police to probe the matter thoroughly and submit report to the authorities concerned on priority.

"No one is above the law and in this case dispensation of justice would be ensured at all costs," Moazzam Jah said.

He expressed sympathies with the affected fruit seller and said violence on citizens especially from policemen could not be tolerated.

No compromise would be made on protection of life, property, safety, honor and dignity of the masses, the IGP maintained.