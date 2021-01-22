UrduPoint.com
KP Judicial Academy Starts New Academic Year

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy on Friday launched new academic year by organizing two-day training program for young lawyers.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Ziauddin Khattak, Dean Faculty, Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, Senior Director Administration Ashfaq Taj, Senior Director Research and Publication Ghulam Abbas and Director Instruction Academy , Ahmed Iftikhar and lawyers from Abbottabad Bar Association participated in the inaugural training program.

In his address at the , Director General , Ziauddin Khattak highlighted the aims and objectives of the training program and role of the academy in providing training and education opportunities to judicial officers, court personnel and lawyers.

He said that judiciary was an important pillar of the state in which bars and benches had key role in establishing rule of law and providing speedy justice.

He said that in order to provide better and legal assistance to the judiciary, it was important to provide proper training to lawyers to enhance their understanding of working of judiciary and requirements to become good practicing lawyer.

He said that the lawyers should work by upholding professionalism to provide justice to people.

He said such training sessions would enhance professional skills of the participants.

More training programs would be arranged for lawyers of all districts of the province. he added.

