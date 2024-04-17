KP minister visits Chinese culture centre in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, on Wednesday said that Pakistan and China are time tested and long-standing friends that is considered exemplary worldwide.

He expressed these views while talking to media during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center located here.

The provincial minister visited various galleries of China Window, and signed the friendship wall besides recorded his comments in the guest book.

He said that main reason for long Pakistan-China relations is the full trust in each other and had records of helping each other in the hour of trial.

Economic and cultural relations between the two countries are also enviable, he observed.

Referring China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, he said that this gigantic project is a proud for Pakistani nation in the uplift and economic development of this region.

He said that after the set up of Rashkai Economic Zone, more than two lakh employment opportunities would be created for the people of this country. Likewise, Pakistan will also earn valuable foreign exchange from exports to Central Asian states, including Afghanistan.

In response to a question related to law and order situation, Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that security agencies are using all available resources to ensure law and order in the provincial areas, adding that all foreigners including Chinese should be provided with all possible security.

Regarding the Chinese cultural center established in provincial capital Peshawar, he said that China Window has given the people of province an opportunity to come closer to their Chinese brothers and sisters, and they believe that the message of friendship to the Chinese people from the city of Peshawar is commendable.

He also lauded the Chinese language teaching program available at China Window.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah, on behalf of the provincial government, assured that Pakistan-China relations, especially at the public level, are rich and for further improvement in these relations, he added that communication and cooperation would be enhanced at all level. Earlier, they were briefed about China Window where more than two lakh people had made visits in a short period of time.