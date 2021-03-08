KP Police Board relaxes rules for recruitment of women, minorities in force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Policy board on Monday relaxed rules for recruitment of women and minorities in the police force.

Inspector General of KP Police (IGP KP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi presided over 60th meeting of the Police Policy Board held at Central Police Office Peshawar and was briefed on issues related to recruitment quota for women and minorities in the police force, conditions for recruitment of women in merged district and amendments in police welfare rules.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Investigation, Addl: IGP HQRs, CCPO Peshawar, Commandant Elite Force, DIG Telecommunication, DIG HQRs, Commandant FRP, DG PCU, DIG CTD, AIG Establishment, AIG Operations, AIG Training and AIG Legal attended the meeting The meeting of Police Policy Board took important decision regarding rules relaxation for recruitment of women in merged districts, special relaxation in qualification, age and running, reserved seats of women & minorities.

It was decided that in cases of non-availability of suitable candidates, seats would be retained for next recruitment under relaxed rules.For this purpose a proper summary would be sent to the government for approval.

The IGP said that rights of women in the merged areas had been restored, adding that safeguarding the human rights especially of women, children and marginalized segments of the society was the top priority of the police force.

The police officers concerned presented a detailed briefing about the enlistment of women and minorities on their reserved quota in the police force.

In the light of detailed briefings certain decisions were taken.The rules for recruitment of women in NMDs were relaxed.