KP Population Welfare Deptt Kicks Off Advertisement Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

KP population welfare deptt kicks off advertisement campaign

ABBPTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to CM KPK Syed Ahmed Shah Friday said that the population of KPK has been increasing with an average of 2.8, according to the census of 2017 total population of the province was 300 million, which would cross 400 million during the year 2021.

He expressed these views after the inauguration of the Population Welfare advertisement campaign worth 100 million rupees at Abbottabad.

Ahmed Shah disclosed that with the pace of 2.8 percent increase in the population of KP it would be double in the next 25 years, unstoppable rise in population would affect the development of the province.

He stated that following the recommendations of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) opted the slogan of "Equilibration", for the promotion of this objective.

Advisor said that up till now they had released 330 advertisements to the newspapers under the population welfare advertisement campaign.

Under this campaign, we have also produced 7 tv commercials, 6 Audio Spots and 7 SMS where TV commercials would be aired 2320 times, Radio advertisement 18200 times and 6 million SMS would be sent, Ahed Shah stated.

